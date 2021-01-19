Mitch McConnell Says Capitol Rioters Were 'Fed Lies' And 'Provoked' By Trump PA Images

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said said that Capitol rioters were ‘fed lies’ by Donald Trump.

He also stated that he believes the riot was ‘provoked’ by the current President who’s set to leave office tomorrow, January 20.

As a result of the events that unfolded on January 6, Trump became the first ever president to ever have been impeached twice.

This morning, January 19, McConnell opened the Senate with the bold statements about the country’s 45th president.

PA Images

As per the Chicago Tribune, he said:

The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of branch of the federal government.

Following Trump’s second impeachment, a Senate trial against the 74-year-old is set to begin the coming days, according to AP News. It will take 17 Republicans to join all Democrats for the two-thirds margin needed for conviction.

As it stands, McConnell reportedly doesn’t know if he will vote to convict Trump, but his vote could prove vital as the Senate chamber will be divided 50-50 between the two parties.

Meanwhile, McConnell promised a ‘safe and successful’ inauguration ceremony tomorrow, January 20, of President-elect Joe Biden.

PA Images

Security has been ramped up around the Capitol as a consequence of the riot that left five people, including a Capitol police officer, dead.

There have been ongoing concerns surrounding safety tomorrow, January 20, with US defence officials recently expressing worries that there could be a insider attack during the ceremony.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said on Sunday, January 17, ‘We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation.’

Earlier today, January 19, two members of the US Army National Guard were removed from tomorrow’s inauguration security details as a result of having links to right-wing militias. However, despite the concerning news, no plans against Biden have been discovered.

Biden Inauguration PA Images

In addition to Biden being sworn into office tomorrow, three new Democratic senators-elect will be as well; something which will give the Democrats a slim majority in the Senate chamber.

New vice president, Kamala Harris, will swear the new senates in and will serve as an eventual tie-breaking vote as it will be a 50-50 divided Senate chamber, reported the Chicago Tribune.

