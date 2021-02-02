Mitch McConnell Says Marjorie Taylor Green's Views A 'Cancer' On Republican Party PA

Senator Mitch McConnell has branded controversial Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene a ‘cancer’ on the Republican party.

In a recent interview, McConnell accused Greene, a newly appointed member of the Education and Labor Committee, of peddling ‘loony lies and conspiracy theories’.

While McConnell didn’t name Greene, he noted several contentious claims made by the Georgia Representative.

‘Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,’ he said.

PA Images

‘Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party,’ he told The Hill.

Greene, who has previously been linked to the QAnon conspiracy theory previously claimed the deadly school shooting in Parkland, 2018, was a ‘false flag’. She has also liked Facebook comments indicating support for executing members of the Democrat party.

She took to Twitter to rebuke McConnell’s comments, writing that the ‘real cancer’ on the party are ‘weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully’.

In recent days, there has been increased pressure to remove Greene from the Education and Labour Committee.

PA Images

Over the weekend, fellow Republican Robert Portman urged his party’s leaders to ‘stand up’ to Greene, and that stripping her off her committee duties could ‘send a message’.

‘I assume that is something they’re looking at and I wouldn’t be surprised if that happens. And you know, I think that is the way to send a message. The voters who elected her in her district in Georgia, you know, ought to be respected. On the other hand when that kind of behaviour occurs there has to be a strong response,’ Portman said.

Greene’s appointment was also met with backlash by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the decision is ‘absolutely appalling’ given her comments about school shootings.

Mitch McConnell PA Images

According to CNN, House Democrats are planning to deliver an ultimatum to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy this week, urging him to strip Greene of her duties within 72 hours. If McCarthy does not comply, Democrats said they will bring the issue to the House floor.

‘It is my hope and expectation that Republicans will do the right thing and hold Rep. Greene accountable, and we will not need to consider this resolution, but we are prepared to do so if necessary,’ House majority leader Steny Hoyer said.