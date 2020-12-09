Mitt Romney Criticises Republicans Who Are Threatening To Protest Electoral College Vote
Mitt Romney has said a new attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election is ‘madness’, blasting Republican plans to protest the Electoral College vote.
As the Trump campaign’s legal challenges continue to be roundly rejected by courts throughout the country, a group of Republican lawmakers have come up with a new – if similarly doomed – plan to dispute the election result.
Led by Alabama congressman Mo Brooks, the group from the House of Representatives have said they will formally protest the Electoral College’s certification of President-elect Biden’s victory when the official vote takes place on January 6.
However, Brooks faces opposition – even from within his own party – with Utah senator Mitt Romney heavily criticising the move, The Hill reports.
In comments reported by an NBC journalist, Romney said:
This is madness. We have a process, recounts are appropriate, going to the court is appropriate and pursuing every legal avenue is appropriate, but trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.
It would be saying, ‘Look, let’s not follow the vote of the people, let’s instead do what we want.’ That would not be the way a democratic republic ought to work.
Romney, who was defeated by President Obama in the 2012 presidential election and did not vote for President Trump this year, added that he was confident that the plan would fail. To succeed, the protest would have to gain a majority in both chambers of Congress, one of which is controlled by the Democrats, so Brooks’ plan is, to put it mildly, a bit of a long shot.
With a few notable exceptions – we’re looking at you, Giuliani – many of Trump’s key allies, and it seems like even Trump himself, have largely given up on their attempts to swing election results in his favour.
The campaign recently hit the dubious milestone of going 50-0 in rejected lawsuits, Forbes reports, with the Supreme Court yesterday rejecting an attempt by Pennsylvania Republicans to block the state from certifying Biden’s win.
While the official certification won’t be finalised until a joint session of Congress on January 6, the Electoral College looks set to formally certify Biden as President-elect next Tuesday, December 14. At that point, results already certified by individual states are made final, and must be accepted by Congress.
So while there’s every chance that Republican lawmakers will get up to plenty more shenanigans between now and Inauguration day, as far as legal challenges go, there’s really not all that much they can do to stop Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, America, Donald Trump, Election, Republicans, US