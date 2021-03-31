MMA Fighter And Witness In Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Says It Was A ‘Murder’

PA Images

MMA fighter Donald Winn Williams II, who witnessed the fatal arrest of George Floyd, has testified that Floyd’s death was a ‘murder’.

Speaking at Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, Williams testified that Chauvin had placed Floyd in a ‘kill choke’, a manoeuvre he was familiar with due to his jiu jitsu training.

Williams recalled how he had watched Chauvin squeeze the life out of Floyd. When he called him out for using a ‘blood choke’, Chauvin reportedly looked him right in the eye and continued what he was doing.

Williams reportedly then saw Floyd gasping for air as his eyes rolled to the back of his head and blood began coming out of his nostrils. He also stated that he saw Chauvin adjusting his positioning multiple times during the incident so as to maintain pressure on Floyd’s neck.

Williams’ testimony on Monday, March 29, was cut short due to technological issues, resuming the following day, CNN reports.

Appearing on the witness stand on Tuesday, March 30, Williams stated, ‘I believe I witnessed a murder’, adding, ‘I felt the need to call the police on the police’.

When asked why he didn’t speak with the police officers already at the scene, Williams replied that he felt they were also involved in the incident.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Williams was questioned about whether or not it was possible for an MMA fighter to come around and continue fighting after losing consciousness in a choke hold.

Although Williams agreed that this could be possible, he explained that when an individual loses consciousness during an MMA fight, the bout is stopped and medical attention is given to the person, ‘right away’.

PA Images

The jury also heard Williams’ 911 call from May 25, the day of Floyd’s death. Williams could be heard telling the 911 operator that an officer ‘is trying to kill this citizen’ in front of the Cup Foods store in Minneapolis, Minnesota, stating, ‘He had his knee on the dude’s neck the whole time’.

The 911 call also recorded Williams telling the operator that Floyd had ‘stopped breathing,’ clarifying: ‘He wasn’t resisting arrest or nothing. He was in handcuffs.’

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.