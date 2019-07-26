Model Accuses Photographer Of Putting Hidden Camera In Her Bathroom

A fitness model has alleged a photographer she has known for years hid a camera inside her bathroom to film her and other women as they were getting changed.

Zoë Klopfer, 25, from southern California, shared a video of herself on social media on Wednesday (July 24) accusing photographer and videographer William Francis of hiding a camera disguised as a mobile phone charger in her bathroom.

Upon discovering the device, Zoë said she put the memory card on her computer and found more than 200 files containing videos of various women – including herself – who were filmed without their knowledge.

In the video, Zoë shared footage of Francis, of Drone Tech Films, allegedly setting up the camera in her bathroom – as well as a portion of one of the videos she said he secretly filmed of her using the device.

The 25-year-old also shared the video to her Instagram account, writing alongside it:

This is honestly the last thing I ever thought I would be having to talk about. But after hearing @sunnnaya Be brave enough to come forward with her story, she gave me the courage to open up about my horrific situation that’s still currently going on. I wanted to bring to light what has happened to me recently to help other women avoid being filmed naked by some scumbag.⁣.. Please keep yourself safe when you shoot & always look out for hidden cameras.

The fitness model said she was inspired to come forward with her story after model Sunnaya Nash publicly accused photographer Marcus Hyde of trying to bribe her into sending him nude pictures in exchange for a free photoshoot.

Zoë went on to explain how she discovered the hidden camera last month before reporting it to the Newport Beach Police Department, but was told it could take months or even years before any action was taken against Francis.

The model described how last month, Francis suggested she move in with him and become his roommate when he found out she was moving to Orange County.

She said she thought it was a ‘great opportunity’ and both had their own private bedrooms and bathroom. However, 19 days after she moved in, he told her he was going to change the light bulbs in her bathroom.

When she entered her bathroom a couple of hours later, the 25-year-old noticed a phone charger that was plugged in by her sink and pointed directly at the toilet, which she said was ‘blinking red’.

After pulling it out of the wall and checking the back of the ‘charger,’ Zoë found a memory card which she then plugged into her computer and discovered the images and videos.

The influencer said she felt the need to share the video to warn and help protect other women, because the photographer still shoots and works with high profile models and celebrities everyday worldwide.

She stressed that she had known Francis for years, stating that she both trusted him and considered him to be her friend.

In addition to the videos she has shared, Zoë has shared screenshots of conversations she has had with other women on social media who allege Francis has harassed them as well.

Since the fitness model has shared her story, it appears the photographer has shut down numerous Instagram accounts as well as his company’s website.

