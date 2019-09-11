Model Left With Horrific Broken Nose After Stranger Punched Her Getting Off Train

North News & Pictures Ltd.

A modelling competition finalist has been subjected to a terrifying attack after exiting a train in South Shields.

Advertisements

27-year-old Emma Clark had been returning home on the evening of Sunday, September 8, when a male stranger punched her repeatedly in the face, leaving her with a horrifyingly broken nose.

The man approached Emma on the street after she stepped off a train in Simonside, South Shields, Tyne and Wear, accompanied by her mother Trish Clark, 45, and her aunt, Paula Ray, 43.

Advertisements

The attack has left Emma with her nose squashed against her face, and has made it difficult for her to breathe.

North News & Pictures Ltd.

Recalling the appalling incident, Emma said:

We were walking and talking and he stopped us and said to me: ‘You live in Madras Street’. I thought he was taking the mick because my hair is red and a Madras curry is red. I told him I’d never heard of the street. ‘He was really angry, pointing his finger. Then he grabbed me and we both fell over. He sat on me and started punching my nose again and again. I heard a crack and felt the blood just trickling down. My mam had to grab him by the shirt and pull him off me. My aunty was already on the phone to 999.

She continued:

He ran off. I took my heels off and ran straight after him even though my nose was flowing with blood. I’m so thankful to my mam and and aunty that they got him off me. I dread to think what would have happened if I was on my own. I keep repeating it over and over in my head. I just hope the perpetrator is caught and brought to justice.

North News & Pictures Ltd.

Prior to the attack, things had been going well for Emma, who had recently made the grand final of North East Calendar Girls at Newcastle’s House of Smith, one of just 75 remaining girls out of 1,000.

Advertisements

Emma had also just finished up her degree in mental health nursing, and was looking forward to kick-starting her career. Sadly, her self-esteem has taken a serious knocking following this recent incident.

Emma said:

I was waiting for a job interview and I was doing my driving lessons. Now I feel I can’t go out. I have suffered low self esteem all my life and getting through to the final was a massive boost. It was a massive step forward I was so proud. I can’t look at myself anymore. It’s knocked me down again. It just feels like every time I go up the steps I get knocked back down.

Emma Clark/Facebook

A spokesperson from Northumbria Police has since made the following statement:

Advertisements

Shortly after 11.55pm (on Sunday), police received a report of assault at an address on Collin Drive, South Shields. It was reported that a 27-year-old woman had sustained injuries to her nose after being assaulted. Officers attended and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

UNILAD wishes Emma Clark a full recovery following this terrible attack.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]