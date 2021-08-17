Model Lily Cole Criticised For Lack Of Cultural Sensitivity After Wearing A Burqa To Promote New Book

PA Images/@lilycole/Instagram

Model and actress Lily Cole has faced criticism for her lack of cultural sensitivity after she wore a burqa to promote her new book.

The 33-year-old shared the pictures on Instagram a few days ago, at the same time that Kabul was being taken over by the Taliban.

The British model and actress was accused of a lack of cultural sensitivity over the since-deleted images, which she posted to promote her book on climate change called Who Cares Wins.

The star received criticism for the post, which also included ‘let’s embrace diversity on every level’ in the caption, due to her wearing a burqa and posting the images at the same time that the chaotic and desperate situation was unravelling in Afghanistan.

Cole has since removed the images from her Instagram following accusations of ‘cultural appropriation’ and ‘putting Instagram posturing before universal human rights’.

Cole also took to her Instagram story to publicly apologise for the incident.

She wrote:

This week, I posted an old photo of me wearing a burqa loaned to me by a friend. As she pointed out, I was undermining it’s original purpose by wearing it with my face exposed, but I understand why the image has upset people and want to sincerely apologise for any offence caused.

Cole claimed that she ‘hadn’t read the news’ at the time she posted the images and acknowledged that it was ‘incredibly ill timed’. She also thanked fans for ‘pointing that out’ to her, before saying how her ‘heart breaks’ when reading about what is occurring in Afghanistan.

Cole then went on to shares screenshots to her story of petitions, organisations and funding pages that she said she has donated to.

Cole’s post follows soon after fears have been raised for women and girls in Afghanistan. After the Taliban seized control of the country’s capital, it is reported that despite declaring ‘amnesty’ and encouraging women to join its government, the military group have been targeting women.

There have been reports that the doors of prominent women such as bloggers and activists have been marked with paint, and that female journalists have been taken off air on the majority of television networks.

While the Taliban has vowed that women will be permitted to work and study until university level, during the Taliban’s rule from 1996 until 2001, girls were prevented from receiving an education. Women could also only go out in public if they wore full-body coverings and were escorted by a man. Any woman who went against these rules ran the risk of facing brutal punishment, such as public flogging, stoning, amputations and even execution.

Zarifa Ghafari, a 27-year-old female mayor, has expressed her terror at the situation, saying that she believes that the military group will come and kill her. She said she is just ‘sitting here waiting for them to come’.

Fears are subsequently growing among Afghan women and girls, some of who have taken to the streets in protest of the Taliban’s return.

