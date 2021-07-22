Model Paulina Porizkova Kicked Off Hinge After Breaking Up With Aaron Sorkin

PA Images

Model Paulina Porizkova has called out dating app Hinge after she discovered that she was kicked off the platform.

Following her breakup with Oscar winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, Paulina Porizkova found herself single and ready to mingle on dating apps. She signed up for an account on Hinge, a popular dating app, when she suddenly found out that she had been ‘booted off’.

Porizkova took to her Instagram to share her frustration and publicly call out Hinge:

‘I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines? I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply.’



Apparently a friend of Porizkova’s told her to use a different phone number and a different name, to which the model says she ‘got a few nice dates that way’. Then she said she was kicked off the dating app for a second time. ‘And boom,’ she wrote. ‘Now when I need it – I discover [Hinge] has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?’

Hinge soon got the message that Porizkova was having trouble with the dating app and commented on her post. Apparently her profile was being reported, as other users thought that it was fake:

‘We are so sorry for the heartache we’ve caused you! We want everyone to have a positive Hinge experience that ultimately leads to finding love. People thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true and immediately reported your profile for being fake. Your account is back on the runway with a few Roses on us.’

Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin announced that they were breaking up earlier this week. She had been previously married to Ric Ocasek, who was the lead singer of the band Cars.

