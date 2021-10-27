Model Slams Casting Director After He Rejects Her Because He Can’t See Her Bones

@annavgantt/TikTok

A model has called out a New York casting director and producer who rejected her because they couldn’t see her bones.

Taking to TikTok, Anna Gantt – who has been modelling since 2014 – tearfully admitted that ‘these are days that I f***ing hate being a model’.

New York City-based Gantt revealed how she is made to feel as though she is ‘never good enough’, stating that she is ‘sh*t on everyday because I’m not a skeleton and because I’m not unhealthy anymore’.

Gantt, 22, explained that her ‘feelings were hurt’ by both the producer and casting director during a recent casting.

Showing visible emotion, Gantt spoke about the less-glamorous side of her coveted profession:

I see on TikTok. Everyone wants to be in fashion, everyone wants to model. I’m 5″10, I’m healthy. I suffered with an eating disorder for years, and I finally feel confident in my size.

However, she went on to assert that ‘living in this city will make you feel like sh*t about yourself’, detailing the pressures of being made to feel as though you have to ‘live some sort of unhealthy lifestyle to make it’ in the industry.

Declaring ‘f*ck modelling’, Gantt revealed how her periods had actually stopped due to the unhealthy lifestyle she had led to keep to a certain weight. She went on to assert that, in her experience with working with other models, ‘it is very rare that being that small is natural’.

Opening up about the recent casting, Gantt revealed:

They said, ‘you’re not waify enough. We want to see your bones. The shoot is in early December, you can lose some weight’. It’s f***ing 2021, and they’re telling me to lose weight for a shoot that is going to be released in Barcelona!

Clasping her hands over eyes in disbelief over being given such offensive and unhealthy advice, Gantt said that she was ‘f***ing done’.

According to statistics published by Ohio State University (OSU) back in 2017, 62% of US models had been told to lose weight by their agents, while 54% were told they wouldn’t be able to book modelling jobs without first losing weight.