Calgary Model Who Was Fired For Taking ‘Revealing’ Photos At Work Wins Payout

It’s been a long, hard two years since my dream job at the railroad was stripped from me. Two years of self doubt, struggle, and uncertainty. Two years of fighting for what I call justice. Well folks, I’m happy to announce that I WON MY WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CASE.

CP Rail wrongfully dismissed me, for a second time. The first was, inter alia, for filing a founded sexual harassment complaint against a man who threatened to break in to my house and go through my underwear. This time? They brought up my risqué modelling photos.

Did I make some mistakes? Absolutely. Did they warrant my dismissal? Absolutely not. Were my personal photos revealing? Sure. Can you legally fire someone in part or in whole for being ‘too sexy/sexual’ on their personal time? Apparently not!