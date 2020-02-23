Calgary Model Who Was Fired For Taking ‘Revealing’ Photos At Work Wins Payout
A Canadian rail conductor who was sacked after sharing ‘risqué’ pics on social media has won compensation from her former employer following an unfair dismissal claim.
30-year-old Stephanie Katelnikoff – who posts pics on Facebook under the name Miss Demeanour – was dismissed from her position at Canadian Pacific in 2017.
The Calgary resident was investigated by the company after allegedly posing for revealing photographs on railway property. It was also claimed she had made disparaging comments about the company.
Following her union’s successful unfair dismissal claim against Canadian Pacific, Katelnikoff will receive compensation but will not be given her old job back.
As reported by the Daily Star, Katelnikoff’s legal representative Richard Hornung has stated his client should have received no more than a short suspension for her behaviour.
Hornung also discovered that one complaint that had been made against Katelnikoff had actually been sent from a fake account created by a Canadian Pacific employee.
However, Hornung has also admitted Katelnikoff’s social media posts following her dismissal had been inappropriate, including a sexually suggestive post that mentioned the name of an officer who had been looking into the case.
Writing about her legal victory on Facebook, Katelnikoff said:
It’s been a long, hard two years since my dream job at the railroad was stripped from me. Two years of self doubt, struggle, and uncertainty. Two years of fighting for what I call justice. Well folks, I’m happy to announce that I WON MY WRONGFUL DISMISSAL CASE.
CP Rail wrongfully dismissed me, for a second time. The first was, inter alia, for filing a founded sexual harassment complaint against a man who threatened to break in to my house and go through my underwear. This time? They brought up my risqué modelling photos.
Did I make some mistakes? Absolutely. Did they warrant my dismissal? Absolutely not. Were my personal photos revealing? Sure. Can you legally fire someone in part or in whole for being ‘too sexy/sexual’ on their personal time? Apparently not!
Katelnikoff went on to allege that the same man who had fired her had previously posed for pictures on the railway tracks, alongside his wife and unleashed dog.
She has accused the company of exhibiting ‘double standards’, claiming she had not been employed by Canadian Pacific when her pictures were taken, while the man in question had been.
