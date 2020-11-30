Moderna's Vaccine Is 100% Effective Against Severe COVID-19 PA Images

Moderna is set to request emergency approval for its coronavirus vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency.

In a press release earlier today, the biotech company said new trial data shows that its vaccine is 94% effective at preventing coronavirus and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease. The release stated not one single person on the trial who received the vaccine developed a severe case, which has been described as ‘absolutely remarkable’.

According to its announcement, the FDA will meet to consider the vaccine on December 17.

If approved, the company expects to have 20 million doses ready to ship across the US by the end of the year. This will vaccinate 10 million people, as the vaccine requires two doses in each person.

China Has Been Giving Potential Coronavirus Vaccine To Key Workers Since July PA Images

The company says it is on track to manufacture between 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

Moderna said its analysis was based on 196 cases from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It said efficacy was consistent across all ages, race and ethnicities and genders.

The 196 positive coronavirus cases included 33 older adults (ages 65+) and 42 people from ethnic minority backgrounds including Latin, Black, and Asian participants.

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel welcomed the request for fast track approval.

She said: ‘We believe that our vaccine will provide a new and powerful tool that may change the course of this pandemic and help prevent severe disease, hospitalizations and death.’

The new statement suggests that the Moderna vaccine is the most advanced of those that have been revealed.

It comes soon after the Oxford University announced it had developed a vaccine which creates strong signs of immunity in 99% of people, regardless of their age.

On November 19, the university said that the Lancet phase two findings, drawn from the data of 560 healthy adult volunteers, show ‘encouraging’ signs.

However, whether the vaccine will stop people developing the virus is yet to be seen in more extensive Phase 3 trials, the early results of which are expected in the weeks to come.

According to the BBC, the UK government has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine already, compared with just five milion doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This is because the Oxford vaccine is expected to be cheaper and easier to distribute once approved.