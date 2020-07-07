Mohamed Amashah, American Student Detained Without Trial For 486 Days In Egyptian Prison, Returns Home

American Student Detained Without Trial For 486 Days In Egyptian Prison Returns Home Freedom Initiative

An American medical student, who was held in an Egyptian prison without trial for 486 days, has finally been released.

Mohamed Amashah, who had dual Egyptian-American citizenship, was held in a pre-trial detention centre, accused of ‘mis-using social media’ and ‘aiding a terrorist group’.

However, the 24-year-old has finally been freed, following months of pressure from the Trump administration, according to the Freedom Initiative group.

The State Department said in a statement, via CBS News:

We welcome the release of US citizen Mohamed Amashah from Egyptian custody, and thank Egypt for its cooperation in his repatriation.

US senate foreign relations committee chairman Jim Risch of Idaho, has vowed to personally raise the issue of ‘unjustly detained Americans’ with Egypt’s foreign ministry.

According to Freedom Initiative, Amashah is just one of many Americans who have been detained on similar charges, allowing Egyptian authorities to use counter-terrorism laws to renew the 15-day pretrial detention periods over and over, for months or years, with little evidence.

In 2013, president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, then working as defence minister, made it illegal to protest in Egypt in 2013, and he has jailed thousands who have attempted to stand out against him.

Amashah was arrested in March last year, after he stood in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, where the 2011 Arab Spring took place, holding a sign that read: ‘Freedom for all the political prisoners.’ He was taken to Cairo’s notorious Tora prison complex, where he ended up being held for 16 months.

Finally, on Sunday, July 5, he boarded a flight back to the US, giving up his Egyptian citizenship as part of his release deal.

In March this year, Amashah and his fellow inmates began a hunger strike in protest of their imprisonment, as COVID-19 spread throughout Egypt and into the crowded, unsanitised prisons, Freedom Initiative said.

It was then that Washington stepped up its efforts to free Amashah, who suffers from asthma and an autoimmune disease, from the prison, where he would be at high risk of contracting the virus.

The administration feared his fate could end up like that of Mustafa Kassem, a New Yorker who died in the same prison following a hunger strike.

Mohamed Soltan, founder of the Freedom Initiative, said: ‘No one wanted to take the risk of another Kassem.’

The organisation said Amashah’s release is ‘welcomed progress and a step forward in the right direction.’