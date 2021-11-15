Mom Group Offers Reward For Turning In Teachers Who Talk About Systemic Racism
The New Hampshire group of Moms for Liberty have offered a reward for anyone who informs on a teacher breaking a new ‘discrimination’ law.
Under the new Right to Freedom From Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law, which was passed on June 25, 2021, the state recently banned teachers from educating about certain topics surrounding racism, race, sexism and gender.
Moreover, a branch of Moms for Liberty has since put a $500 reward out on Twitter for the first person to inform on a teacher who has been guilty of breaking the new law.
The law, detailed by the New Hampshire Department of Education, seeks to ‘ensure that all students have the opportunity to learn in a safe and encouraging environment that instils hope and promise for a bright future’.
The website states:
[The law is for those] who believed that they, or their child, was discriminated against because their child’s school was teaching and/or advocating that one identified group is:
Inherently superior or inferior to people of another identified group.
Inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
Should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment.
Should not treat members of other identified groups equally.
When the governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, first backed the law, a majority of his diversity council quit, according to The Washington Post. The law restricts the discussion of critical race theory from entering into the classroom, and disallows teachers and public employees to deem any certain group as racist, oppressive, sexist, or superior or inferior to one another.
Moms for Liberty NH, who are ‘dedicated to unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parents rights at all levels of government’, took to Twitter in support of the new law, even offering a bounty to any ‘students, parents, teachers, school staff’ to give information, with ‘anonymity’ promised too.
Some followers of the account have since offered to add more money to the reward, and were directed to a PayPal account via [email protected], and asked to mark the payment with ‘CRT Bounty’ in the notes.
Mom for Liberty NH is just one of 135 branches of the group, which has over 56,000 members across 35 states, Business Insider reports.
A new website has also been formed by the New Hampshire Department of Education for parents and students to report alleged discrimination. If allegations are proven, then teachers could face having their teaching license revoked, New Hampshire Public Radio reports.
On Thursday, November 11, the American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire branded education commissioner Frank Edelblut as having ‘declared a war on teachers‘.
The federation has also called on Edelblut to resign.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
