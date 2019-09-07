Mom Shoots Daughter Surprising Her From College After Mistaking Her For Intruder

WFMJ/Fox 8

A mother in Ohio has reportedly shot her own daughter by accident after mistaking her for an intruder.

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old daughter and her boyfriend were returning from college, and wanted to surprise her mum, so apparently tried to secretively enter the house.

The unnamed mum, however, mistook this for a home invasion, and felt she needed to defend herself. As the daughter walked into her mum’s bedroom, the mother fired a single shot from a pistol, which hit her daughter’s elbow. It wasn’t until after this the mum realised who it was she had fired at.

In an audio recording obtained by WFMJ, the daugher’s boyfriend can be heard calling 911, saying:

My girlfriend just came home from college and her mom didn’t know, like honestly – she accidentally shot her and we don’t know what to do.

When asked to confirm whether she was shot accidentally, he replies: ‘Yes, I believe in the arm.’ The dispatcher replies: ‘Okay and how bad is she bleeding?’ to which the boyfriend says: ‘It’s pretty bad.’

According to neighbours who saw the couple leaving the house after the shooting, the 18-year-old walked away with a bloody towel wrapped around her arm.

Girard Police Chief John Norman told WFMJ:

The mother who has a valid CCW permit — even though she was in her own house — was startled by some noises she heard in the kitchen or hallway area. She stated that the bedroom door opened where she was at, and she had a gun readily available and she fired a round at someone coming through the door.

Responding firefighters and police officers also reported seeing the 18-year-old walk down the driveway with her right arm wrapped in a towel.

According to detectives who investigated the scene, a revolver was found on the floor of the bedroom with four live rounds and one spent round in the cylinder.

It is currently unknown whether the mother will face prosecution.

Chief Norman added:

We will collect all the facts, and we will present it to a prosecutor, not to be malicious. But we have to present the facts like we would in any other case. At that point, the prosecutor will make a decision whether we will go ahead and charge or not charge in this case.

Thankfully, the daughter is said to be out of hospital and recovering.

Chief Norman advised:

If you realize someone has a gun for protection and they’re not expecting you, announce yourself when you enter the home. Even if you’re getting up to get a drink of water in the middle of the night, just announce yourself.

Sound advice.

