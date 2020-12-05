Monolith Mystery ‘Solved’ By Artists Claiming They’re Behind Structures

PA Images

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard about the several random monoliths popping up around different locations around the world, and now a group of artists have claimed they’re behind it all.

The first monolith was spotted in Utah on November 18 in the dessert by a helicopter counting bighorn sheep. Since then, several more have appeared in places like Romania and California.

Leaving the world stumped as to where these were coming from, the group known as The Most Famous Artist has now claimed responsibility for the unique pieces of art.

The group have been teasing information about the monoliths over the last few days on Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform yesterday, December 4, The Most Famous Artist – based in Santa Fe, New Mexico – shared a photograph of the Utah monolith along with a description of the piece and a price tag of an eye-watering $45,000.

Someone commented on the photo, ‘Was it you?’ to which the Instagram page replied, ‘if by you you mean us, yes’.

Founder of the group Matty Mo discussed the matter with Mashable and stated that the group are ‘well known for stunts of this nature’.

He explained to the online publication:

I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service. I cannot issue additional images at this time but I can promise more on this in the coming days and weeks.

Matty added, ‘What better way to end this f*cked up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again.’

As well as sharing photos of the monoliths, The Most Famous Artist has shared photos of them being made and the design process behind them.

In a picture of one of the artists working on one of the monoliths, they captioned it, ‘You mean it wasn’t aliens?!’

The Most Famous Artists’ website homepage also reads, ‘We are the global creative community behind the most headline-worthy art stunts in the world…’

Well, there you have it, folks.