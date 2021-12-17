More Attractive Hospitality Staff Earn Less Tips Because Of Masks, Research Finds

Alamy

A new study has found that more-attractive hospitality staff could be receiving lower customer service ratings and tips due to wearing face masks to serve customers.

It’s thought that wearing face masks creates an even playing field between ‘average’ and ‘attractive-looking’ employees, particularly females.

Advert 10

The study, titled ‘Effects of the new COVID-19 normal on customer satisfaction: Can facemasks level off the playing field between average-looking and attractive-looking employees?’, looked at how people measure attractiveness and what effects covering up facial features have had on customer service ratings.

Alamy

The study focused on how physical attractiveness of staff impacts customer satisfaction in a hotel setting, which the research cites is an important factor in seeing guests return and recommend them.

‘The attractiveness of service employees can have a significant impact on customer attitudes and behaviors,’ the researchers said. ‘While frontline employees can reduce the risk of the COVID-19 transmission and infection by wearing facemasks, doing so can also influence customers’ perceptions of employees’ attractiveness and thus affect customer satisfaction.’

Advert 10

Alamy

So what exactly determines if somebody is attractive?

In this setting, ‘People’s impressions of physical attractiveness are based mostly on facial features,’ said Dogan Gursoy, Taco Bell Distinguished Professor in Hospitality Business Management at the WSU Carson College of Business.

‘When a mask covers the employee’s face, you don’t know if the person is average-looking or good-looking. It neutralises the effect of appearance on customer satisfaction ratings.’

Advert 10

These findings came as a result of asking 1,015 Chinese participants to take online surveys, in which they were asked to imagine they were staying at an upscale hotel and envision brief exchanges with front desk workers. Photos of hypothetical employees were manipulated to show varying degrees of facial symmetry associated with physical attractiveness, and the participants were asked to rate their perceived attractiveness.

Alamy

By creating an even playing field, mask-wearing not only makes typically ‘attractive’ employees appear less so, it boosts a customer’s perception of an ‘average-looking’ employee.

What this research suggests isn’t that wearing face masks has had a negative effect on customer service ratings, but instead it’s created more equality among ‘average’ and ‘attractive’ staff members, in a similar way to how school uniforms equalise students.

Advert 10

What’s more, the findings show that face masks only really affect customer’s perceptions of female employees, while their perception of ‘attractive-looking’ male employees remained largely the same.

Alamy

This kind of unconscious bias is also present in other hospitality settings, said Gursoy.

‘If you go to a retail store, a real estate office, or other service business, you’ll find that employee appearance impacts how clients rate interactions,’ he explained.

Advert 10

‘When people receive service from someone they consider more attractive than themselves, they tend to be more satisfied with the outcome – even though the bias is probably unintentional.’