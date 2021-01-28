More People Think Sir Keir Starmer Would Be A Better Prime Minister Than Boris Johnson, YouGov Poll Finds PA Images

A new poll has found that more people in Britain believe Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would be a better prime minister than Boris Johnson.

According to a YouGov survey of 1,721 adults, 34% said Starmer would make the best PM, compared to 29% who voted for the current Conservative leader. Around one-third of voters (34%) said they didn’t know who would do a better job out of the two.

Advert 10

In the same release, YouGov announced that 41% of people said they would vote for the Labour Party if there were a general election held tomorrow, compared to 37% who said they would vote Conservative.

More People Think Keir Starmer Would Be Better PM Than Boris Johnson, YouGov Poll Finds PA Images

Meanwhile, 6% of people said they’d vote for the Liberal Democrats, 4% voted in favour of the Green Party, while Reform UK received 3% of the vote.

The most recent voter intention poll has seen Labour increase by 3 points, while the Tories fall by 2.

Advert 10

The Conservatives have come under fire in recent months over their handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 100,000 people in the UK since March last year.

Earlier this month, an Opinium poll for the Observer found that 43% of people believe the PM should resign, while 40% said he should remain as leader. Meanwhile, 87% of Tory voters said Johnson should continue as PM, while 7% said he should resign, as per the Guardian.

The same poll found that just 37% of people approve of Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, while 45% of people polled actively disagree with his approach, making it the highest disapproval level seen since November.

Advert 10

One of the issues that appears to have caused the most contention centres on closing the UK’s international borders. Many have questioned why the government didn’t immediately shut the borders in March, taking a similar approach to that seen in New Zealand and Australia, where cases have remained low.

More People Think Keir Starmer Would Be Better PM Than Boris Johnson, YouGov Poll Finds PA Images

This subject was recently thrown into the spotlight once more when it was revealed that Home Secretary Priti Patel had urged the PM to close the borders at the beginning of the pandemic, but was overruled.

‘On should we have closed our borders earlier? The answer is yes, I was an advocate [of] closing them last March,’ Patel said during a Zoom meeting for the Conservative Friends of India on January 19.

Advert 10

Despite being asked multiple times by Starmer why Johnson decided to overrule the decision, the PM has given no reasoning as to why the borders weren’t shut earlier.