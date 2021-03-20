More Than $1 Billion In US Student Loan Debt Cancelled

PA Images

Joe Biden’s administration has announced that more than $1 billion in US student loan debt will be cancelled for those who were defrauded by for-profit colleges.

The decision reverses a policy made under Donald Trump’s leadership that only granted partial relief to students, and could lead to loans being cancelled for 72,000 borrowers, all of whom attended for-profit schools.

Making the announcement on Thursday, March 18, the Education Department said the decision only applies to students who already had their claims approved and received only partial relief, but that it was putting put in place ‘a streamlined path to receiving full loan discharges’.

The department described the decision as ‘a first step’, and a senior department official said it’s continuing to review both the backlog of claims that remain undecided and those that have been denied, Associated Press reports.

A total of 343,331 applications for relief under borrower defense had been received as of February 28, 2021 – 61,511 of which had been approved.

Commenting on the decision, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said:

Borrowers deserve a simplified and fair path to relief when they have been harmed by their institution’s misconduct. A close review of these claims and the associated evidence showed these borrowers have been harmed, and we will grant them a fresh start from their debt.

The borrower defense to repayment program, which allows students to have their federal loans cancelled if their colleges made false claims to get them to enrol, was expanded under the Obama administration, but Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, later claimed it had become too easy for students to have their loans erased.

DeVos pulled the scheme back and revised it to became harder for students to receive relief.

As well as having their loans fully cancelled, eligible students will be reimbursed for any payments made on the loans, while also having their eligibility for federal student aid reinstated. The Education Department also said it would ask credit bureaus to remove any negative ratings tied to the loans.

Pixabay

Toby Merrill, director of the Project on Predatory Student Lending, which represents former students at for-profit colleges, acknowledged that abandoning partial relief is a ‘strong start’ for eligible borrowers, but added: ‘What we need from the Education Department is an overhaul of the current borrower defense process.’

Merrill continued:

The previous administration turned borrower defense into a total sham that was rigged to deny claims without any true consideration. The Biden-Harris administration must now address these failings or else perpetuate a system that is stacked against the very students they are supposed to protect.

Congress voted to overturn the changes to the policy made by DeVos last year, but Trump vetoed the decision.