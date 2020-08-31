More Than $1 Million Worth Of Cocaine Washes Up On Florida Beach USBPChiefMIP/Twitter

A whopping $1 million worth of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach making it one of many similar, recent drug busts.

Approximately 78lb of the class A drug was spotted on the shores of Hollywood last Monday, August 24, by a beachgoer who contacted the police.

The load of narcotics, which was in 30 packages, was collected by the Hollywood Police Department who later handed it over to Border Patrol agents.

CBP/Twitter

Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted about the find along with a picture of the packages.

He wrote:

On Monday, a beachgoer discovered 30 packages with 78 lbs. of cocaine that washed-up at #Hollywood Beach #Florida. Miami Sector #BorderPatrol Agents seized the narcotics, valued at over 1 million dollars. Thankfully, the 78 lbs. of drugs didn’t make it into our community.

This isn’t an isolated event as there has been several other incidents of narcotics washing up on the shores of the United States, CNN reports. Over the course of July and August, Border Patrol Miami Sector has reportedly seized over 210 pounds of cocaine.

Speaking to CNN, Modlin said, ‘These recent seizures represent hundreds of pounds of narcotics that will not make it into our streets or into our communities. We are grateful for the community’s support to our border security mission here in Florida.’

At the end of July, Modlin also tweeted about the discovery of $884,000 worth of cocaine that had washed up along the Florida Keys coastline.

He wrote:

Over the weekend, #USBP #Miami Sector with support from @mcsonews seized 25 kilograms of cocaine valued at over $884,000. A concerned citizen discovered the cocaine washed-up along the #floridakeys coastline. We value the community’s support to our border security mission

On July 10, another $1 million worth of drugs was found along the Florida Keys shoreline while $110,000 worth of methamphetamine was found June 2 on the shore in the town of Stuart. Another 40 kilos of marijuana was seized after found inside a 55 gallon drum on May 1.

Prior to all this, Chief of the US Border Patrol Rodney Scott said the US Border Patrol had overall seized 6,018 lbs of cocaine, 5,564 lbs of methamphetamine, 281lb of heroin, 204lbs of Fentanyl and a whopping 96,704lb of marijuana between October 2019 and February 2020.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.