More Than 100 Anti-Trump Republicans Threaten To Form New Party

More than 100 former Republican officials are threatening to form a third political party if the GOP fails to cut off ties with former President Donald Trump.

The prominent former officials are due to sign a letter entitled A Call For American Renewal on Thursday, May 13, as reported by Reuters, declaring their intentions to support a breakaway party should the Republican Party continue to show an allegiance to Trump.

This group of anti-Trump Republicans have reportedly been dismayed by the loyalty most Republicans have shown towards the impeached president, who has continued to make false allegations about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

This group first threatened to breakaway in February, a month after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

As per Reuters, group organiser Miles Taylor, said:

The Republican Party is broken. It’s time for a resistance of the ‘rationals’ against the ‘radicals’.

In 2018, whilst working for the Trump administration, Taylor penned an anonymous op-ed piece in The New York Times entitled, I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration, in which he criticised Trump’s ‘amorality’.

In his essay, Taylor wrote:

The bigger concern is not what Mr. Trump has done to the presidency but rather what we as a nation have allowed him to do to us. We have sunk low with him and allowed our discourse to be stripped of civility.

The list of those intending to sign Thursday’s letter reportedly includes former ambassadors, congressional members, governors and Cabinet secretaries, with backers including former House members Barbara Comstock, Reid Ribble, Charlie Dent and Mickey Edwards.

This latest development comes just as House Republicans voted to oust Representative Liz Cheney from her No. 3 party caucus leadership position.

This ousting is on account of Cheney’s refusal to embrace unsupported voter fraud allegations spread by Trump and his supporters, as well as her decision to back Trump’s second impeachment following the Capitol riots.

In a speech reported by The New York Times, Cheney said:

Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar. I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy.

As reported by The New York Times, Republican leaders have united behind New York Representative Elise Stefanik as a potential replacement for Cheney.

Previously considered to be a moderate, Stefanik’s loyalty to Trump has gained her favour among high raking Republicans. If she is elected, the top three most important House Republican leadership posts will be filled by lawmakers who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in January.