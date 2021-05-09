More Than 100 Catholic Services To Bless Same-Sex Couples Organised For This Month

PA Images

More than 100 Catholic Services in Germany will defy the Vatican and bless same-sex couples in May.

It comes after the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s (CDF) Cardinal Luis Ladaria said churches don’t hold the power to bless same-sex couples because God ‘does not bless sin’. While this was approved by Pope Francis, it attracted the criticism of LGBTQ+ campaigners and other religious figures.

In response, dozens of priests in Germany pledged to stand by a simple motto: love wins. Now, hundreds of services have been organised for the coming weeks.

As reported by DW, the Church of St. Benedict in Munich has been holding services today, May 9, to bless same-sex couples, alongside three churches in Würzburg.

According to the country’s Catholic News Agency, more than 100 services have been planned for the first half of May alone, with more expected. Amid rallying calls to defy the Vatican, with many religious figures distancing themselves from the recent statement, churches in Frankfurt, Cologne, Aachen and Berlin are also expected to join the ‘love wins’ crowd.

Pastor Bernd Mönkebüscher, from the Archdiocese of Paderborn, said, ‘When people ask for a blessing for their love and partnership, who am I to appear as a church and say… that is [a] sin.’

In a previous statement, the leaders said, ‘We respect and value their love, and we also believe that God’s blessings are on them. Theological arguments and knowledge gained are sufficiently exchanged. We do not accept that an exclusive and outdated sexual morality is carried out on the back of people and undermines our work in pastoral care.’

While the CDF noted there are ‘positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the creator’s plan’, i.e. a same-sex relationship, the Vatican’s deity ‘does not and cannot bless sin’.

