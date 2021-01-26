unilad
Advert

More Than 100,000 People Have Now Died From COVID In UK

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Jan 2021 10:25
More Than 100,000 People Have Now Died From COVID In UKMore Than 100,000 People Have Now Died From COVID In UKPA Images

The number of coronavirus deaths registered in the UK has now risen above 100,000, according to the most recent figures.

The virus was recorded on 7,245 death certificates in the week ending January 15, which added up to the third-highest weekly number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Advert

This brings the overall death toll in the UK to almost 104,000, as per figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandOne COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandPA Images

According to ONS data, over a third (40.2%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week leading up to January 15 had coronavirus mentioned on the person’s death certificate, the highest recorded proportion since the start of the pandemic.

At the time of writing, 30,000 care home residents in England and Wales have now had coronavirus mentioned on their death certificates.

Advert

The UK is among just five countries to exceed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus related deaths, after the USA, India, Mexico and Brazil, and also has the highest death toll out of all European countries.

One COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandOne COVID Patient Admitted To Hospital Every 30 Seconds In EnglandPA Images

On Monday, January 25, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced that 6.6 million people in the UK had received a COVID-19 vaccine, adding up to one in nine of the UK adult population.

A reported 2.5 million people had been vaccinated in the week leading up to this announcement, at a rate of over 250 people per minute.

Advert

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’
Life

Man Has Top Lip Removed To Become ‘Black Alien’

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID, UK

Credits

Office for National Statistics (ONS)

  1. Office for National Statistics (ONS)

    Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, provisional: week ending 15 January 2021

 