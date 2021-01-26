More Than 100,000 People Have Now Died From COVID In UK PA Images

The number of coronavirus deaths registered in the UK has now risen above 100,000, according to the most recent figures.

The virus was recorded on 7,245 death certificates in the week ending January 15, which added up to the third-highest weekly number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

This brings the overall death toll in the UK to almost 104,000, as per figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

According to ONS data, over a third (40.2%) of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the week leading up to January 15 had coronavirus mentioned on the person’s death certificate, the highest recorded proportion since the start of the pandemic.

At the time of writing, 30,000 care home residents in England and Wales have now had coronavirus mentioned on their death certificates.

The UK is among just five countries to exceed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus related deaths, after the USA, India, Mexico and Brazil, and also has the highest death toll out of all European countries.

On Monday, January 25, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced that 6.6 million people in the UK had received a COVID-19 vaccine, adding up to one in nine of the UK adult population.

A reported 2.5 million people had been vaccinated in the week leading up to this announcement, at a rate of over 250 people per minute.

