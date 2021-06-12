More Than $2 Million Raised For 9-Year-Old Muslim Who Survived ‘Premediated’ Truck Attack

The horrific nature of the crimes perpetrated against the Salman family serve as a reminder of the long shadow of Islamophobia that is cast on the lives of peaceful Muslim families across the world.

This GoFundMe campaign is one of many ways the Pakistani community in London can support each other in the face of the hatred our community has undeservedly received in this instance and countless others. Ya Allah have mercy on this family and give sabr to Fayez and those who are affected by this horrible tragedy.