More Than $2 Million Raised For 9-Year-Old Muslim Who Survived ‘Premediated’ Truck Attack
More than $2 million has been raised for a nine-year-old Muslim boy who lost his entire family in a suspected Islamophobic terrorist attack.
Fayez Afzaal, from London, Ontario, in Canada, had been out for an evening walk with his family when an alleged Christian terrorist ran them down with his pickup truck.
The sole survivor, Fayez lost his parents Salman Afzaal, 46, and Madiha, 44 in the attack, as well as his sister Yumnah, 15 and his grandmother. It’s understood that he has been seriously injured.
Now two separate fundraisers have collectively raised more than $2 million for the orphaned boy, who is thankfully now reported to be in a stable condition, as per CTV News.
One fundraiser, started on GoFundMe by close family friend Sana Yasir, has raised more than $850,000 at the time of writing.
Sana wrote:
The horrific nature of the crimes perpetrated against the Salman family serve as a reminder of the long shadow of Islamophobia that is cast on the lives of peaceful Muslim families across the world.
This GoFundMe campaign is one of many ways the Pakistani community in London can support each other in the face of the hatred our community has undeservedly received in this instance and countless others. Ya Allah have mercy on this family and give sabr to Fayez and those who are affected by this horrible tragedy.
A second fundraiser, set up with the support of the London Muslim Community, NCCM, and Islamic Relief Canada, has raised more than $1.1 million at the time of writing.
As per the fundraising page:
Our community is grieving the loss of four precious lives who were taken simply because of their faith.
The rise in hate crimes and acts of Islamophobia must be condemned by all levels of society. We will survive this test through hope, love, our unshakeable believe in God, and a firm commitment to the pursuit of justice.
Suspect Nathaniel Veltman, 20, has now been charged with four counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of attempted murder. Veltman appeared in court briefly on Thursday, June 10 and will return to court on June 14.
You can make a donation for yourself here.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read