More Than 20 Years On And US Marshals Are Still Hunting The Fugitive Who Stole $350 Million

@FBIBirmingham/Twitter/NBC News

US Marshals are still on a manhunt for a fugitive who stole $350 million in 1998.

Over 20 years later and John Ruffo is still on the run, after taking part in one of the most preposterous frauds in the history of the US.

Ruffo was a computer salesman in Brooklyn when he committed the crime. He then vanished, leaving Marshals still hunting for him nearly two decades on.

Ruffo deceived banks out of over $350 million when he teamed up with a former executive from the Phillip Morris tobacco company and faked a story around a ‘super-secret research effort to develop smoke-free cigarettes’. Ruffo’s computer firm was supposedly supplying the project with computers, however, the whole project was a trick.

Ruffo then attempted to invest the millions which the banks gave him into Wall Street in an effort to pay back the bank loans but also take home the gains. But neither he nor his partner was experienced enough in the stock market. They were resultantly arrested when the plan fell apart. Ruffo was sentenced to 17-years in prison, but vanished just before he was due to start serving his time.

He has been labelled by US Marshals as one of their 15 most wanted fugitives.

In their hopes of finding Ruffo, the Marshals have given ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt in the second season of the podcast, Have You Seen This Man?.

Investigators have been left baffled by Ruffo’s disappearance, who never understood why the criminal was allowed to self-report given his lengthy prison term.

On the day Ruffo was due in prison, he turned in his ankle monitor in Queens, New York, took $600 out of an ATM and left his Ford Taurus at JFK airport’s long term parking, before vanishing.

The Marshals think Ruffo’s long-term disappearance was made possible due to $13 million worth of the stolen money never having been found.

However, while it’s been over two decades since Ruffo’s disappearance, the podcast produced by ABC’s News Investigative Unit has uncovered new facts around the case – including how Ruffo was leading a double life in the months leading up to his disappearance.

Veteran attorney Judd Burstein, Ruffo’s representative after his arrest in 1997, said: ‘I mean, it’s a crazy story. He was very disciplined. He was the ultimate double life person.’

Deputy Marshals Danielle Shimchick and Chris Leuer have been leading the case into Ruffo’s disappearance, as they both have expertise in cold cases.

Due to new and promising leads in recent months, the search for the 23-year fugitive has intensified.

Ruffo’s wife at the time, Linda Lausten, is very invested in helping the Marshals find her ex-husband. His failure to report to prison meant that Lausten lost her house. Furthermore, Ruffo’s $10 million bail was paid for through six houses belonging to his family members, which were similarly seized by the government upon his vanishing.

Lausten has since remarried and denies any involvement or knowledge of Ruffo’s crimes.

She said:

Even the Marshals told me that it’s almost unheard of that a person would be sentenced to that lengthy sentence and be allowed to turn themself in alone, knowing what a high risk he was.

The first season of the Have You Seen This Man? podcast followed the manhunt of fugitive murderer Lester Eubanks.

The podcast generated hundreds of tips for US Marshals. However, Eubanks is still missing.

The second season of the ABC podcast, hosted by Sunny Hostin, was launched today.