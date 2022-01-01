More Than 200 Marines Fired For Refusing Vaccine

Alamy

The US Marine Corps has discharged more than 200 troops after they refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

206 personnel were fired last week, up from 169, after President Biden signed into law the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which says military members cannot be dishonourably discharged for vaccine refusal, and instead the charges must be honourable or general under honourable conditions.

Of more than 182,000 active-duty Marines, 95% have had at least their first vaccine, with 86% of the Reserve forces having done the same.

Captain Andrew Wood, a spokesperson for the Marine Corps, confirmed 206 Marines have so far been dismissed for not getting vaccinated, The Hill reports.

Vaccinations were made mandatory for the military in August last year, though each branch of the military is responsible for its own deadlines. The deadline for active-duty Marines was November 28, with the deadline for reservists being last week, December 28.

‘The Marine Corps is still tracking 1,007 approved administrative or medical exemptions,’ Wood said.

While the Marine Corps had more than a thousand administrative or medical exemptions, it is still processing exemptions based on religious accommodations. These requests have risen to 3,247, and out of the 3,115 it has processed, zero requests have been approved.

According to data from the US Department of Defense, more than 1.9 million military service members have been either partially or fully vaccinated.

Aside from the Marine Corps, the Army says 98% of active personnel have had at least one jab, while the Navy says 99% of their members have. 27 airmen have been separated from the Air Force for not getting vaccinated, while the Army and Navy said they were waiting for January to discharge members for refusing the vaccine.

Overall, the Air Force and Space Force received more than 10,000 requests for exemption on religious grounds, and 2,100 were not approved, Politico reports.