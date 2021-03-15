More Than 20,000 Sign Petition Calling For Police To Investigate 21-Year-Old Blessing Olusegun’s Death

DionneGrant/Twitter/Joshua Mellody/GoFundMe

More than 20,000 people have signed a petition calling on police to further investigate the death of 21-year-old Blessing Olusegun.

A business student from London, Blessing had travelled to the East Sussex seaside town of Bexhill on a one week placement as a carer, helping older people suffering with dementia and other mental health issues.

Blessing’s body was discovered on a beach in September 2020, with her iPhone and slippers found a few metres away.

Sussex Police deemed her death as ‘unexplained’ following an investigation, although it was not regarded as suspicious at that stage, Sussex Live reports.

A post-mortem conducted on September 24 determined Blessing had died by drowning, with no evidence found of violence or of any internal or external injury.

However, with a substantial time gap between when Blessing was last spotted alive to when her body was discovered, the circumstances surrounding her death remain mysterious and many people want answers.

In the aftermath of the recent death of Sarah Everard, many are now sharing information and raising awareness about Blessing’s case.

According to the Change.org petition: ‘Her mother Esther Abe is demanding to know why her beautiful daughter died on September 18th. we need justice for blessing and her family. What actually happened?’

An update posted yesterday, March 14, read:

Thank you to everyone who has signed and shared blessings story. Her death IS suspicious and we will not let it be left ‘unexplained’. Something happened that night that left blessing lifeless on the beach. The police need to investigate it. The system needs to do better. #justiceforblessing #blacklivesmatter #justiceforwomen

Blessing was last seen on CCTV footage around 1.00am, which showed her walking in the direction of the beach. It’s been reported that she had been speaking on the phone to her boyfriend, like Sarah had been, and that she had told him to remain on the line with her.

This would be the last time family and friend heard from Blessing. Just a few hours later, Blessing’s body was discovered laying on the beach at 6.20am, the Evening Standard reports.

Detective Inspector Pippa Nicklin said:

Although there continues to be no evidence of crime at present we have been keeping an open mind and are still carefully and fully examining all the circumstances leading up to Blessing’s death, from her arrival in Bexhill, to her leaving the house where she was working and walking to the beach. This work continues, and meanwhile anyone who saw Blessing that night, or who has any other information that will help, can contact us either online at (link to be added) or by calling 101 Sussex, quoting Operation Vista.

UNILAD has reached out to Sussex Police for further comment.

