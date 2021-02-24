unilad
More Than 23 Tonnes Of Cocaine Seized In Europe’s Biggest Ever Haul

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Feb 2021 14:07
More Than 23 Tonnes Of Cocaine Seized In Europe's Largest Ever HaulPA Images/Hamburg Customs Investigation Office

Officials in Germany and Belgium have seized over 23 tonnes of cocaine, making it Europe’s biggest ever drug haul. 

Customs officials found the cocaine hidden in five containers that had arrived at the port of Hamburg from Paraguay, authorities confirmed today, February 24.

The Hamburg customs office has described the haul on February 12 as the biggest known quantity of cocaine ever discovered in Europe, in addition to being one of the largest seizures recorded across the world.

In a statement, as per AFP, the customs office said: ‘The enormous amount of cocaine would have brought in several billion euros in street sales… this is the largest amount of cocaine ever seized in Europe and one of the largest single seizures worldwide.’

Days later a haul of 7.2 tonnes of cocaine was discovered in the Belgian port of Antwerp.

German officials were made aware of the containers from Paraguay after they were flagged by several European custom authorities following a risk analysis assessment.

Three of the containers were described as having ‘clear irregularities’, which had a mixture of items, including tin cans filled with putty. The cocaine was stuffed into more than 1,700 cans, as per The Guardian.

Hamburg PA Images

The office added: ‘Beyond a layer of genuine goods packed just behind the container door, numerous tin cans were in fact filled with other goods.’

Just days later, in the Belgian port of Antwerp, authorities also discovered 7.2 tonnes of cocaine in a shipping container filled with wooden blocks, taking the recent haul across the two locations to a record-breaking total of around 23 tonnes.

Antwerp PA Images

Around 1,500kg of heroin was also discovered in the port of Rotterdam yesterday, said to be the Netherlands’ largest seizure of the drug.

Following the hauls, Dutch authorities arrested a 28-year-old man from the town of Vlaardingen today. While unconfirmed, he’s suspected of being responsible for the recent cocaine shipments after being registered as the recipient of the containers in which the drugs were found.

Over the course of 2020, international law enforcement agencies seized a total of 102 tonnes as they travelled to Europe.

Topics: News, cocaine, Drugs, Europe, Germany

