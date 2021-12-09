More Than 260,000 People Are Attending 10 Downing Street Christmas Rave

Alamy/Jon Mancini/Facebook

More than 240,000 are set to attend a rave at 10 Downing Street following the government’s Christmas party scandal.

Yesterday, December 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself at the centre of public outrage after footage emerged of former government adviser Allegra Stratton and other staff laughing about an alleged Downing Street Christmas party not being socially distanced.

This party is believed to have taken place when COVID-19 restrictions were in place, preventing families from seeing each other for Christmas, weddings and funerals.

Now, a Facebook event named ‘CHRISTMAS RAVE – 10 Downing Street’ is attracting significant interest.

At the time of writing, more than 243,000 people have registered their attendance at the event, while a further 374,000 are interested.

‘MASSIVE RAVE AT 10 DOWNING STREET. LINE UP. BORIS JOHNSON & CHUMS. No social distancing required. Bring Who you like. Bring your own Nibbles and drink,’ the event reads.

Among the responses to the rave, one user wrote, ‘How come we have to bring our own drinks and nibbles??? Are the taxpayers not paying like last year?’

‘Hope there is wine and cheese being served,’ another wrote. ‘I know it’s a cheese and wine rave but it’s not lit without a prawn ring,’ a third commented. ‘Do I have to bring my own cheese?’ a fourth wrote. ‘Is it free booze? I’m a vegan though, do you think they might have some of that Applewood Mature vegan cheese?’ a fifth wrote.

This is in reference to Johnson‘s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton referring to the ‘fictional party’ as a ‘business meeting with cheese and wine’.

In her tearful resignation, Stratton offered her ‘profound apologies… the British people have made immense sacrifices in the battle against COVID-19. I now fear that my comments in the leaked video of December 20 have become a distraction from that fight. My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey. That was never my intention’.

Johnson said he understood how ‘infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip’.

However, he also said, ‘I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken.’ The Met Police also said there won’t be an investigation into the party allegations as they’re ‘retrospective’, like every investigation.