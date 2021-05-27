More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The US Is Controlled By Satan-Worshipping Paedophiles

PA Images/Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

A survey conducted across all 50 states in America has found that roughly 31 million people believe in the QAnon-fuelled theory that the country is controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

Conducted by the Washington-based Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), the study surveyed more than 5,500 adults across a two-week period in March and used the findings to determine the best predictor of whether someone is a follower of the QAnon conspiracy.

While religious beliefs, their devotion to Donald Trump or their following of other conspiracy theories can all be indicators, the survey found the best predictor is the choice of TV news station.

According to the PRRI, per Vice, those who favour right-wing sources are up to nine times more likely to believe in QAnon than those who trust mainstream broadcast network news. The survey also found those who support the Republican party were more likely to believe in the conspiracy.

One of the best-known conspiracies fuelled by QAnon is the idea that members of the government, media and financial worlds in the US are ‘controlled by a group of Satan -worshipping paedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation’.

The theory has been used in the past in an effort to explain the actions of former president Trump and other high-profile names in the US, with believers sure that there is a grand ‘plan’ to expose those who partake in the alleged crimes.

Despite how far-fetched the theory may seem to most people, the PRRI found that 15% of Americans – roughly 31 million – people believe in the operation.

Furthermore, 20% believe there is a ‘storm coming soon that will sweep away the elites in power and restore the rightful leaders’, and 15% of Americans agree that ‘because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country’.

Commenting on the findings, the report’s author wrote, ‘Media news consumption is by far the strongest independent predictor of QAnon beliefs. Remarkably, those who report most trusting far-right media sources are nearly nine times more likely to be QAnon believers compared to those who most trust broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, and NBC.’

PA Images

The power QAnon appears to hold over those who believe in the theory was made evident by the fact that Trump, who many QAnoners supported and believed would cause the ‘storm’ that would expose the crimes, had been out of power for two months when the survey was conducted.

Meanwhile, Q, the anonymous leader of the movement, had disappeared from the internet three months prior to the survey.

Not all of those who believe in the theories mentioned by the survey may identify themselves as QAnon believers, but the findings offer the first concrete indication regarding the level of support the conspiracy has in the US.