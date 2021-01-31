More Than 30,000 People Drop Republican Affiliation After Capitol Riot PA Images

More than 30,000 people have dropped their affiliations with the Republican party in the aftermath of the Capitol riot.

Voters have quit the GOP in various US states, including in the states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina, Maryland, Colorado and Florida. It’s understood that a far smaller number of voters dropped their affiliations with the Democratic party at around the same time.

Advert 10

It’s been suggested that this points towards a direct response to the violent, pro-Trump insurrection of January 6, which left five people dead and many more injured.

pro trump supporters PA Images

A report from The Hill describes the shift as ‘a virtually unprecedented exodus’ and noted that this could ‘spell trouble for a party that is trying to find its way after losing the presidential race and the Senate majority’.

Almost 10,000 Pennsylvania voters reportedly left the Republican Party during the first 25 days of 2021, as per the secretary of state’s office.

Advert 10

Around one third of these voters (3,476) registered Democrat instead, while the remaining two-thirds registered with another party or remained unaffiliated.

Horned Capitol Rioter Is Willing To Testify At Trump's Impeachment Trial PA Images

As reported by The Hill, nearly 6,000 North Carolina voters have now dropped their GOP affiliation, while almost 5,000 Arizona voters are no longer registered as Republicans.

In Colorado, the number of those dropping from the party is said to have exceeded 4,500 over the course of the last few weeks. Meanwhile, an approximate 2,300 Maryland Republicans are either now unaffiliated or registered as Democrat.

Advert 10

Several local elections offices in Florida are said to have recorded a hike in registration changes in the aftermath of the Capitol riots, while two counties in the Miami area recorded a combined 1,000 Republicans registering under different labels in the two days after the January 6 riots.

Three counties in Tampa Bay — Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas — counted over 2,000 Republican voters registering under a differnt party’s banner. To give a comparison, these same three counties saw just 306 Democrats switched their affiliations in this same time period.