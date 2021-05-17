More Than 30,000 Sign Petition Calling For Student Who Sent Racist Snapchat To Be Expelled

Care2Petitions/WABC

A student who sent racist Snapchat images faces a petition with more than 30,000 signatures to get them expelled.

A 16-year old unnamed student caused outrage when they took and distributed a picture of fellow Fairfield Warde High School pupil Jamar Medor. The Snapchat image had Medor circled and used a racial slur.

Advert 10

On May 15, the student who sent the images to other pupils was arrested and charged with breach of peace and racial harassment. However, the student will able to return to the school in Connecticut after a 10-day suspension.

Fairfield Warde High School/Facebook

In response, a petition has been created on Care2. The petition argues the case for expelling the returning student who made the racist comments. So far, more than 31,000 people have signed and discussed the impact of the student’s racist actions.

The petition discusses the incident and what it hopes the signatures will lead to:

Advert 10

What happened in Fairfield Warde High School illustrates why public schools should incorporate education in diversity and interpersonal relations in their curriculum to avoid further racist incidents. Please sign this petition to tell Fairfield Warde High School to expel the racist bully.

Despite Head Principal Paul Cavanna saying they intended to make ‘an effort to create a long-term plan to foster unity,’ the student who made the racist comments will seemingly be able to return to school unless this petition is a success. This will concern many because of the message it sends about the consequences of clear racism; in this case, it is a week off school.

WABC

Those who have signed the petition have expressed their anger at the situation. One commenter wrote:

Advert 10

I think of racism as a roach infestation. The problem will never just “go away” on it’s own. We must confront it directly, forcefully. In other words, we must squash it like a bug. Selfishly, and unsurprisingly, the Fairfield administration has not chosen to do that.

Many have echoed this sentiment, and are disappointed at the actions of the educators. Particularly after it has had a significant impact on Jamar. The incident has left Jamar Medor no longer feeling comfortable in school. The pupil claims that he had not been the victim of racism in the school previously, but now feels anxious at the prospect of returning.

The petition designed to expel the student will be delivered to Fairfield Warde High School today, May 17, and the 30,000 who signed the petition have been welcomed to attend its delivery.