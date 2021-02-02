More Than 3,100 Lawyers Call For Rudy Giuliani's Law License To Be Revoked PA

More than 3,100 lawyers, including several high profile figures, have signed a petition calling for former Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani to have his law license revoked.

The petition, which has also been signed by more than 4,000 ‘concerned citizens,’ calls for the New York Bar Grievance Committee to investigate Giuliani’s conduct and fitness to work as an attorney. According to a list released by the legal advocacy group Lawyers Defending American Democracy, lawyers licensed to practice in 48 of the 50 states have signed the petition in support of an ethics complaint filed by the group in January.

High-ranking figures appearing on the list include Stuart Gerson, former acting Attorney General under President Clinton, and a number of prominent lawyers from Rudy Giuliani’s home state of New York, including former Bronx District Attorney Paul Gentile and former head of the New York State Organized Crime Task Force, Ronald Goldstock.

Rudy Giuliani

In a statement, former prosecutor in the Southern District of New York Christine Chung, where Giuliani rose to fame as a US Attorney in the 1980s, said, ‘The signers are lawyers and ordinary citizens across the country who see that Giuliani’s conduct is both way out of bounds and destroying our democracy.’ She also warned, ‘Giuliani either won’t or can’t stop spreading the big lie of the stolen election and every time he lies, it divides society.’

As one of Donald Trump’s key advisors in his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani has spent months spreading baseless lies and conspiracy theories alleging election fraud and claiming the presidency had been ‘stolen’. He was among several officials in the Trump administration to speak at the March for Trump rally shortly before the Capitol riots last month, where he called for supporters to take on Congress in a ‘trial by combat’.

Rudy Giuliani

Giuliani is currently facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which alleges the disgraced former Mayor of New York damaged the company’s reputation and threatened the safety of its staff by pushing false claims that it rigged its voting machines in favour of the Democrats.

The ethics complaint filed by Lawyers Defending American Democracy alleges that Giuliani ‘knowingly propagated a false narrative of election fraud,’ and calls for attorneys to investigate whether he should lose his license to practice law. The New York State Bar Association is also investigating whether Giuliani’s conduct should see him removed from their rolls.