More Than 340,000 People Have Recovered From Coronavirus Around The World PA Images

As countries around the world remain in quarantine in a bid to slow the spread of the pandemic, it’s easy to focus on the negatives.

It’s understandable that we would start to feel lonely and isolated from our family and friends – even while knowing staying indoors is the right thing to do to protect our healthcare systems – just as it’s understandable to feel panicked when looking at the rising number of lives lost.

But by focusing solely on the negatives, we can unintentionally skip over the positives, such as the fact that more than 340,000 people globally have so far recovered from the illness – a testament to the incredible healthcare workers around the world.

alone together isolation sign PA Images

According to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Resource Center, 340,112 people have so far recovered from the illness – although health officials have said this number is likely to be ‘far higher’ when you take into consideration that many people with the virus haven’t been tested or diagnosed.

China has seen the most recoveries, as per the data, with 77,679 recorded. Spain follows close behind with 52,165 people recovered, while Germany reports more than 46,000 recoveries and Iran more than 32,000.

In contrast, there have so far been 89,931 reported deaths, the highest number of which have been recorded in Italy (17,669). That’s not to say these deaths are any less significant or any less worrying – far from it – but it sometimes helps to see the bigger picture, particularly when the recovery rate is nearly four times higher than the mortality rate.

Sign thanking NHS staff PA Images

All over the world, people have been doing their bit to help tackle the crisis: volunteering their time to help healthcare services; helping the most vulnerable members of society; and staying at home to help flatten the curve.

By doing this, we’re allowing our incredible healthcare workers to keep doing their jobs while also hopefully preventing our healthcare systems from getting overwhelmed.

It’s easy to forget all of that though when faced with scary statistics on a daily basis, which is why it’s so important to remind ourselves of the other statistics.

coronavirus PA Images

As long as we’re doing our bit to protect others by following the government guidance on social distancing, all we can do is show appreciation for all of those working on the frontline who are putting themselves at risk each day to protect others.

And in the meantime, we’ll keep doing our bit to keep you up to date with the most uplifting stories during these trying times.