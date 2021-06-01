More Than 40,000 Sign Petition Calling For Prince Harry To Give Up His Royal Titles

PA Images

More than 42,000 people have signed a petition calling for Prince Harry to give up his royal titles and be free from his ‘diplomatic, political and constitutional constraints’.

The petition was started last month and comes after Buckingham Palace announced in February that Harry and Meghan Markle would not return as working members of the Royal Family, but that Harry would keep the title of prince, having been born into it.

Advert 10

Started by biographer and royal expert Lady Colin Campbell, the petition invites Harry to ‘voluntarily ask The Queen to put his royal style, titles and rank into abeyance’.

PA Images

In doing this, Campbell explains on the petition, Harry would be free from the constraints that are an ‘inevitable part of royal rank’, as well as the ‘constitutional conflicts which his beliefs are creating, with all their implications at home and abroad, in particular in the United Kingdom and the United States of America, where his articulated beliefs are in open conflict with the accepted tenets of both the United Kingdom and American Constitutions’.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Campbell said she started the page because she believes ‘it’s the right thing to do’.

Advert 10

She commented, ‘I have spoken to people, many people, who think it’s the right thing to do and it is the solution. It is the best solution because it frees Harry to be able to indulge himself without consequence and without doing damage to the institution of the monarchy of the British nation, the British people and himself.’

Change.org

The petition notes that in giving up his titles and becoming a ‘purely private citizen’, Harry would be able to ‘indulge his personal beliefs… [and] be free to articulate beliefs, no matter how objectionable, without the fallout that is otherwise inevitable as long as he possesses royal status’.

It continues:

Advert 10

His invitation to The Sovereign, being of his own accord, will resolve conflicts that would otherwise be inevitable, and will permit him to enjoy the credit of having put both national and international interests above his own, personal ones, in the process gaining him respect that he otherwise will not enjoy.

Campbell has expressed her belief that Harry ‘doesn’t need’ the royal titles as he is ‘too big for them now’, and that he ‘still gets publicity and attention’.

PA Images

The biographer said that giving up the titles would not prevent Harry and Meghan from selling ‘their brand’ and capitalising ‘upon their identity’, but it will allow them to do so ‘in a way there can be no confusion about the fact that he is doing it as an individual and not as a member of the royal family that has duties to the nation and to the people of this nation’.

Advert 10

At the time of writing, June 1, the petition has gained more than 42,000 signatures, with a goal of 50,000.