More Than 50,000 Attend Concert In New Zealand After Country Ends Pandemic

More than 50,000 people have attended a concert in New Zealand after the country has more or less ended coronavirus.

While many other countries are still adhering to lockdown measures, New Zealanders are returning to normality, with a reported 50,000 fans attending a concert on the night of Saturday, April 24.

The crowds of music lovers turned up to central Auckland’s Eden Park to see Six60, a six piece band which has been on tour since measures were lifted.

As reported by RNZ, this marked the very first time that a New Zealand group had headlined a concert at the sporting stadium.

Back in January, Eden Park was given permission to hold up to six concerts annually without being required to gain resource consent for each, a move which Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner believes will help boost the economy.

Marking the history-making moment on Instagram, with a bird’s eye shot of the crowds, Six60 wrote:

Next time they tell you it’s impossible. Show them this. Thank You Auckland.

As per MailOnline, Six60 fan Lucy Clumpas found being surrounded by so many other people to be a surreal experience after spending last year living under multiple lockdowns in Britain:

It’s very important for us as humans to be able to get together and sing the same songs together. It makes us feel like we’re part of something.

Lead singer Matiu Walters, the lead singer, said that the band would very much like to see other bands across the world being able to get back onstage:

We know what it’s like to be in lockdown. It sucked. And we didn’t know if we’d be able to play gigs again. But we are fortunate, for a few reasons, here in New Zealand.

As per the Ministry of Health, there have been no new coronavirus cases to report in the community today, and no new positive cases to report in managed isolation.