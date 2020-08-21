More Than 70 Top Republican Officials Endorse Joe Biden For US President
More than 70 former Republican national security officials have endorsed Joe Biden and deemed current president Donald Trump ‘unfit to lead’.
The statement comes as the US Presidential Campaign heats up, with the November election being just 10 weeks away.
A total of 73 former US national security officials signed the statement, all of whom served under presidents such as Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and even Donald Trump himself.
The statement consists of ten points explaining how Trump has ‘failed’ the US and endorses Biden to take his place.
The opening part of the statement reads:
We are former national security officials who served during the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and/or Donald Trump, or as Republican Members of Congress. We are profoundly concerned about the course of our nation under the leadership of Donald Trump. Through his actions and his rhetoric, Trump has demonstrated that he lacks the character and competence to lead this nation and has engaged in corrupt behavior that renders him unfit to serve as President.
For the following reasons, we have concluded that Donald Trump has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States.
Reasons for how Trump failed America ranged from blaming him for ‘gravely damaging’ America’s role as a world leader and calling him ‘unfit to lead’ during a national crisis, to saying he aligned himself with dictators such as Kim Jong Un and has ‘attacked and vilified immigrants’ in the US.
The statement closed by saying:
While we – like all Americans – had hoped that Donald Trump would govern wisely, he has disappointed millions of voters who put their faith in him and has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term.
In contrast, we believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation. We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals.
While some of us hold policy positions that differ from those of Joe Biden and his party, the time to debate those policy differences will come later. For now, it is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy.
The likes of Elizabeth Neumann, Sen. Chuck Hagel, Janice Gardner and Matthew Waxman were among those to have signed.
The statement concluded with the signees saying they are ‘are firmly convinced that it is in the best interest of our nation that Vice President Joe Biden be elected as the next President of the United States, and we will vote for him’.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Endorse, Joe Biden, Now, Presidential election, republican, US News
CreditsDefending Democracy Together
Defending Democracy Together