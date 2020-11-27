unilad
More Than 95% Of BAME People In Britain Say They’ve Experienced Racism

by : Saman Javed on : 27 Nov 2020 09:46
A huge majority of Black, Asian and minority ethnic people have faced some form of racism or racial prejudice.

To mark six months since the murder of George Floyd, Channel 5 News teamed up with think-tank Race on The Agenda (Rota) to investigate the extent of racism in the UK.

Six months on, just under half of those surveyed (49%) believe attitudes about race have not progressed since the Black Lives Matter protests, while 9 out of 10 people believe teachers lack adequate training to deliver an anti-racist education.

The investigation, which was carried out over a four-week period in October and November, surveyed 500 people from ethnic minority backgrounds on their experiences of racism in everyday life.

Black Lives MatterBlack Lives MatterPA Images

An overwhelming 95% of respondents said they have faced some form of racism or racial prejudice.

The problem is also present in schools and in the workplace. 93% of people believe that the UK school curriculum is not diverse enough to reflect society, and 85% of those surveyed said they have experienced at least one form of racism at work.

This experience of discrimination even seeps into healthcare. 26% of respondents said they have faced discrimination in accessing NHS services and almost one in five (18%) believe they have been denied pain medication or prescription from the NHS based on their race and ethnicity.

In a new release, posted Wednesday, November 25, ROTA said this was a ‘poor reflection on the country that the government describes as being one of the most welcoming and racially tolerant in the world’.

Breonna TaylorBreonna TaylorPA Images
One respondent, Janet Ballentine, is a midwife and the only Black board member for the Royal College of Midwives. Ballentine discovered that patients had refused to be seen by her because of the colour of her skin. Worse still, their refusal was not questioned by her white colleagues.

She said:

When I actually got the lady’s note and looked in her notes, it was clearly documented that she didn’t want to be seen by anybody who wasn’t white, not a doctor, not a midwife, no one at all. And I had to consider to myself, why would one of my colleagues in this profession write that in her notes? Why would they not call that out, and action that?

Rota’s director, Maurice McLeod said that while the survey was small, it provides a snapshot that ‘may surprise some people for whom racism is not part of their lived experience’.

