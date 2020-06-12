More Than A Million People Sign Petition Calling For Ku Klux Klan To Be Declared A Terrorist Group PA Images

As Black Lives Matter protests surge across the US, an online petition calling for the Ku Klux Klan to be branded a terrorist organisation has amassed more than one million signatures.

Members of the KKK, a white supremacy hate group with a long history of racially-motivated terror and horrific violence, are known officially as ‘domestic extremists’, with a gap in US legislation concerning domestic terrorism.

‘Change KKK status into Terrorist Organization’ has racked up 1,072,600 signatures on Change.org at the time of writing. ‘Ever since the inception of the Ku Klux Klan in December 24,1865 they have terrorized American citizens for the color of their skin and opposing views,’ the petition notes.

It adds: ‘Terrorism is the use of violence and intimidation in pursuit of political aims. We ask if ISIS or ISIL is labeled a terrorist group for their acts, then surely the KKK fit the clear description of a terrorist.’

Moves to aptly brand the KKK as terrorists gained even further traction when President Donald Trump declared his goal to label Antifa, the anti-fascist militant movement heavily involved in recent Black Lives Matter protests, as a terrorist group.

However, current US legislation wouldn’t allow for this without alteration. As per the US Department of State, only foreign organisations can be labelled as terrorists, with no criteria for domestic terrorism. Basically, if he labelled Antifa terrorists, the pressure would be on to outlaw the KKK.

Hate groups and other far-right affiliations are also protected under the US Constitution’s first amendment, which declares Congress ‘shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech’.

As per Newsweek, a spokesperson for the State Department said there was no traction in response to the petitions. However, this has sparked another concurrent movement: a petition for George’s Law has amassed more than 200,000 signatures, which would make a ‘racially motivated crime an act of terror and racist/hate groups terrorist organizations’.

Michael Anthony, who started the petition, told the publication:

I would love a situation where we have disbanded this group and say that is a part of our history, and frowned upon. In Germany you can’t be a Nazi anymore, so why can you still be a Klansmen?

There has been no further update from Trump on his mission of branding Antifa a terrorist group. If a threat to the Klan is a threat to the constitution, revolution under the current administration will be a non-starter – but the fight must persist.