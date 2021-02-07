More Than Half Of Americans Believe Trump Should Be Convicted, Poll Finds

PA Images

More than half of Americans believe Donald Trump should be convicted in his impeachment trial, a new poll has found.

Trump, the only president in US history to be impeached twice, will face his second Senate trial this week on a charge of incitement of insurrection by the House.

Trump’s legacy will likely be defined by the past three months, in which he lost the presidential election, attempted to overturn the results with baseless claims, and his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Public opinion is faltering, to the point it’s siding with a conviction.

According to the results of a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 56% of Americans support the Senate convicting Donald Trump and barring him from holding office in the future.

For this to happen, a two-thirds majority would be needed on conviction. This would require 17 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats, thought to be rather unlikely despite the prevailing criticism of the former POTUS. If a conviction was achieved, the Senate would only need a simple majority to bar him from office forever.

While only a small majority, it’s an increase from an earlier ABC News/Washington Post poll, in which 47% of Americans believed he should be convicted, with 49% saying he shouldn’t be removed.

After Trump’s attorneys argued he’d ‘performed admirably in his role as president, at all times doing what he thought was in the best interests of the American people’, House impeachment manager Jamie Raskin asked him to voluntarily testify at the trial – which he’s refusing to do, paving the way for a possible subpoena.