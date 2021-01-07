Morning TV Host Joe Scarborough Slams Capitol Police Officers For ‘Opening The F*cking Doors’ To Trump Supporters

Morning TV Host Slams Capitol Officers For 'Opening The F*cking Doors' To Trump Supporters MSNBC/PA Images

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has slammed US Capitol Police for ‘opening the f*cking doors’ to riotous Trump supporters.

The Morning Joe co-host took aim at officers during an impassioned introductory statement today, January 7, regarding the chaotic siege of the Capitol by the pro-Trump mob.

During the opening segment, Scarborough said, ‘If these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face. And my God, if these insurrectionists were Muslim they would have been sniped from the top of buildings. So, I want to know from Capitol Hill police, is it just White people, or just Donald Trump supporters?’

He continued, ‘Why do you scream at people for walking across the street three blocks from the Capitol, why are you known as these badasses around the Capitol, then Trump supporters come in and you open the f*cking doors for them and let them breach the People’s House? What is wrong with you?’

Four people died following the riot, with at least 52 arrested. In addition to criticism of Capitol Police and other law enforcement for the lax treatment of Trump’s supporters, Scarborough echoed the calls of lawmakers across the country in demanding action against Trump, who told rioters in a video response, ‘We love you, you’re very special.’

The host said, ‘I also wanna know – are we a nation of laws? Are we a nation of one man? Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America. Rudy Giuliani called for combat justice. Donald Trump Jr. said we are coming for you.’

PA Images

Scarborough added:

That’s insurrection against the United States of America, and if Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill Police do not go through every video, and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund wrote in a statement that officers ‘responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions’, however it would be ‘conducting a thorough review of this incident, security planning and policies and procedures’.

