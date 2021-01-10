Most Americans Want Trump Immediately Removed From Office, Survey Reveals PA Images

A survey has found that the majority of American citizens want Trump removed from office immediately.

They aren’t alone in wanting Trump to resign, either – many officials have been calling for Trump’s removal as well and for Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Advert 10

Trump’s niece Mary Trump has also called for her uncle’s removal and described him as ‘unstable’.

Donald Trump PA Images

The calls for him to resign come after hundreds of people broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, in demonstration of the November 2020 election results.

In the new survey created by Reuters/Ipsos that was conducted across January 7-8, it was found that 57% of respondents want Trump to step down as president immediately, despite the 74-year-old only having another 10 days in office.

Advert 10

The survey also found that one in 10 people who voted for Trump in election opposed Wednesday’s events which left five people dead. The riot was held in a bid to stop lawmakers certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

In regards to how he should be removed from office, the survey found that 30% felt the 25th Amendment should be used, while 14% thinks Trump should be impeached.

Impeachment articles are predicted to be brought against Trump tomorrow, January 11. According to multiple reports from AP, Reuters and Forbes, three House Democrats are set to introduce the articles on Monday which – if successful – could see him removed by mid-week.

Advert 10

Another 13% said Trump should simply resign but, after refusing to concede to November’s election results over two months later, this outcome is arguably unlikely.

Donald Trump PA Images

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents said they disproved of Trump’s actions running up to the violent protests.

The POTUS is being blamed for inciting violence on social media, which has lead to him being banned from almost all major platforms.

Advert 10