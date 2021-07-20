‘Most Wanted’ Criminal Arrested After Asking ‘Where’s The Reward Money At’ On Police Facebook Page

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

A woman asked what the reward money was for her own arrest and ended up getting caught by police.

Lorraine Graves was reportedly on the run and had been since March after being accused of being an accessory to murder.

In a bid to locate Graves, Tulsa Police Department, Oklahoma, shared photos of the woman on its Facebook appealing for the public’s help, as part of its ‘Weekly Most Wanted’ campaign.

The post shared on July 14 read, ‘The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about the whereabouts of Lorraine Graves. Lorraine Graves is charged with Accessory to Murder. Detectives say she was involved in the city’s 10th homicide of 2021 where Eric Graves was shot and killed at the St. Thomas Square Apartments. Jayden and Gabriel Hopson are charged with murder and have already been arrested.’

Police described Graves as a Black female that was approximately 5ft 7 and weighed 200lb.

Soon after the post was shared, Graves thought it would be a good idea to comment on it herself and ask about the reward money, writing, ‘Where’s the reward money at.’

People then responded to her comment warning her to stay off social media as the police could track her, and they did just that. Tulsa Police Department arrested Graves the following day, July 15, in North Tulsa.

Police have since issued an update and announced that Graves’ bond has been set at $500,000.

The department wrote on July 16, ‘On Wednesday, we posted Lorraine Graves as the Weekly Most Wanted for Accessory to Murder in the homicide of Eric Graves earlier this year.’

‘Shortly after that, Lorraine Graves started commenting on our post asking about reward money,’ the post continued. ‘On 7/15/21 around 4:30 p.m., detectives with our Fugitive Warrants unit arrested Graves in north Tulsa near 36th St. N. and Garrison Ave.’

Tulsa Police Department added that Graves has only been arrested and has not yet been convicted.