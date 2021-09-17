Mother And Daughter Charged With Murder In Illegal Bottom Lift Operation

NBC Los Angeles

A mother and daughter have been charged with murder after allegedly killing a woman with a botched butt lift.

Libby Adame and her daughter Alicia Gomez were arrested and charged after allegedly injecting Karissa Rajpaul with a liquid silicon mix that reportedly led to her death.

Rajpaul, a 26-year-old from South Africa who came to California to pursue a career in the adult film industry, shared a video to social media prior to her passing, which showed ‘La Tia’ performing the procedure, believed to be her second of three procedures, with the third allegedly taking her life.

Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Bob Dinlocker warned there may be other victims afraid to come forward due to feeling embarrassed, telling NBC News: ‘That’s how she would advertise it, everyone knows her as La Tia.’

‘The internet is filled with stories where they cut the medical-grade silicon with the stuff you would caulk your windows with. It hits the blood stream, attacks the heart, the brain and the kidneys,’ he explained.

Police say Adame and Gomez conducted their procedures in a hazardous manner, with no consideration for any emergency contingency. However, the pair would lowball their pricing in order to attract customers, charging anywhere between $3,500 to $4,500 for a procedure that ordinarily costs around $10,000 to $15,000 in a certified practice.

NBC News

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton also said, ‘These are very dangerous, unlicensed medical practices that are propagating themselves through social media. We need these victims to come forward because we need to find out if there are other victims out there that are permanently disfigured or may have passed away as a result of some of these procedures and may have been a victim of a criminal act.’

Dr. AJ Khalil, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, said the dangerous silicon mix is often mixed with motor oil. ‘There are implants that go in the buttocks but they’re solid,’ he explained. ‘Cheaper doesn’t mean it’s safe. It’s not worth your life.’

Police are urging anyone with information on ‘back alley butt lifts’ to contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Division at 818-374-9550, or you can submit an anonymous tip at www.lapdonline.org or by calling 1-877-LAPD (5273)-247.