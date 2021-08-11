Mother Files Claim Against School After Principal Allegedly Segregated Classes By Race

wsbtv/atlantapublicschools.us

A mother has filed a complaint against the school, alleging the principal segregated students based on race.

The Atlanta mother, Kila Posey, filed a federal complaint against Mary Lin Elementary School, which is a K-5 school in the Atlanta Public Schools system.

Posey claimed the principal, Sharyn Briscoe, put the practice in place after thinking she was doing what was best for all students.

Posey, who is vice president of operations for the parent-teacher association, told WSB-TV she was ‘stunned’ when she heard about the decision, saying: ‘We’ve lost sleep like trying to figure out why would a person do this.’

It was last year that the mother found out that the Atlanta elementary school would allegedly be implementing the rule. Posey said she learnt of the alleged separation upon contacting the principal to try and get her daughter put into a specific classroom with a certain teacher.

Posey claimed the principal responded by saying: ‘That’s not one of the Black classes.’ Before claiming Briscoe then said she had decided she was going to ‘place all of the Black students in two classes’.

Posey said that she protested the policy when Briscoe first allegedly put it into place last year.

She said:

First, it was just disbelief that I was having this conversation in 2020 with a person that looks just like me — a Black woman. It’s segregating classrooms. You cannot segregate classrooms. You can’t do it.

The policy allegedly put in place by Briscoe resulted in Black students being put in two different classrooms with two different teachers, and white students into six other classrooms with six different teachers, said Posey.

According to Sharese Shields, Posey’s attorney, the principal’s alleged policy is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

It is reported that in a recorded phone call between Posey and the school’s assistant to the principal, the assistant confirmed it was Briscoe’s plan to separate the children’s classrooms. The administrator said: ‘I just wish we had more Black kids, and then some of them are in class because of the service that they need.’

Posey hopes that her daughter will not be punished as a consequence of the federal complaint she has filed against the school: ‘she shouldn’t be isolated or punished because I’m unwilling to go along with your illegal and unethical practice.’

In a statement to WSB-TV, the school district of Atlanta Public Schools said:

Atlanta public schools does not condone the assigning of students to classrooms based on race. The district conducted a review of the allegations. Appropriate actions were taken to address the issue and the matter was closed.

However, the mother has filed a discrimination complaint with the US Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.

Posey also seeks to have Briscoe and the administrators removed for ‘allowing the system of segregation to be in place’.

The US Department of Education is currently investigating the complaint.