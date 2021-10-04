Motorcyclist Who Faked Crash Scene Before Calling Emergency Services Caught On CCTV

SWNS

Footage has emerged of a teenager who faked a motorbike crash and forced emergency services to close a road in Nottinghamshire.

The biker, who hasn’t been named, was caught on CCTV wheeling his bike onto the road on Botany Avenue in Mansfield at around 1.15am on May 1.

However, the teen then appeared to get underneath the bike and pull it on top of him, before a worried motorist came along and phoned 999 when they saw him lying on the road.

Naturally, emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene to help the biker as he pretended to slip in and out of consciousness, apparently telling medics he couldn’t feel his legs or the right side of his body, before he was rushed to hospital with ‘life-altering injuries’.

Afterwards, police quizzed him on the lead-up to the crash, before confronting him with the CCTV footage. Soon after, he admitted to faking the crash and was handed a fixed penalty notice. Nottinghamshire Police released the video to deter others from similar time-wasting.

‘This was perceived as a very serious incident when reported and has wasted hours of staff hours across three agencies. The seriousness of his actions should not be underestimated,’ PC Gareth James, who investigated the incident, said.

‘This could have resulted in delayed responses to those actually in need and could have had severe consequences for those requiring urgent assistance. Not only that but due to the teenager lying down in the middle of the road, he could have easily been hit by another vehicle causing danger to himself.

‘It is right that he was prosecuted for wasting emergency services time. He received a fixed penalty notice which has now been paid.’

Bryn Coleman, area manager of prevention and protection at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, also said, ‘Wasting emergency services’ time is a serious and dangerous issue. They put both members of the public and firefighters at risk.

‘Firefighters around Nottinghamshire spend hours trying to tackle unnecessary incidents, including deliberate fires, taking them away from other emergencies.’