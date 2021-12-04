unilad
Mount Semeru Erupts Sending Ash ‘40,000ft Into Sky’

by : Cameron Frew on : 04 Dec 2021 10:11
Mount Semeru Erupts Sending Ash '40,000ft Into Sky'@asumsico/@Knewz_Currently/Twitter

An Indonesian volcano has erupted, reportedly sending ash 40,000ft into the sky.

Footage has emerged online this morning, December 4, of plumes of ash filling the sky above Mount Semeru, an active volcano located in East Java, Indonesia. The Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre has since issued a warning, with the ash raining down on residents below.

In a number of clips, locals can be seen running and driving away from the area, audibly panicked by the eruption. ‘Mount Semeru erupts… terrible darkness. Day turned into night in Java Indonesia,’ one user wrote.

Mount Semeru is the highest mountain on the island of Java, located in the subduction zone, where the Indo-Australia plate subducts under the Eurasia plate. It’s also known as Mahameru, meaning ‘The Great Mountain’ in Sanskrit.

One resident who posted a photo of the eruption wrote, ‘Friends, please pray for me, I hope my family is fine. Just now, it’s really bursting.’ Another wrote, ‘Stay safe everyone who live near Mount Semeru.’

The eruption is said to have plunged the island into darkness, with one writing, ‘When the eruption occurred in Semeru there was quite a heavy ash rain. Even the sun’s rays can’t penetrate the heavy rain of ash.’

‘The Great Mountain’ erupted in January this year, and while pouring ash more than five kilometres into the sky, there weren’t any evacuation orders nor any casualties. A December 2020 eruption saw 550 people evacuated from the island. The toll of today’s eruption is unclear at the time of writing.

