Mountain Biker Gets Shot After Being Mistaken For Rabbit

A mountain biker in Spain was shot after a hunter mistook him for a rabbit.

Over in Spain, Miguel Toran was out enjoying a sunny bike ride on the Monte Orgergia forest trail in Alicante. Suddenly, he ended up being peppered with pellets.

Toran, who was dressed in colourful bikewear as well as wearing a helmet while riding, had passed by a pair of hunters mere moments before he was shot. Apparently mistaking him for a rabbit, the unnamed hunter discharged a cartridge in Toran’s direction, as per The Olive Press.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a single bullet, which could have easily killed him. Unfortunately, the cartridge was made up of hundreds of pellets that became embedded in Toran’s skin, all across his lower back, buttocks and legs. While he didn’t sustain any severe injuries or damage to major organs, paramedics had to remove 20 pellets from his body.

After local emergency services were called to the scene, Toran was treated there and then, and his wounds are still being monitored by doctors to assess whether any further treatment will be required.

Explaining his actions to the police, the hunter said he confused the cyclist’s movements with that of a rabbit. He also admitted to shooting him with a cartridge full of pellets.

At the time of writing, Toran hasn’t filed a complaint against the hunter, as he believes it was an honest mistake – however, they could face a charge of recklessness.

This type of incident isn’t uncommon, due to bikers and hunters often traversing across the same terrains. Back in 2018, a British cyclist was shot and killed by a hunter in Morzine.