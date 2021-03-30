MP David Lammy Praised For Response To LBC Radio Caller Who Said He Was ‘Not English’

LBC

Labour MP David Lammy has earned praise for his response to a radio caller who said he was ‘not English’ because he isn’t white.

The exchange took place on the shadow justice secretary’s LBC show, during a segment in which he discussed the use of the term BAME.

Advert 10

Calling the term lazy and impersonal, he explained, ‘I’m of African descent, African-Caribbean descent, but I am English.’

A caller on the show, named Jean, did not agree with his use of the term ‘English’, telling him: ‘You’re British but you’re not English’.

Lammy told her he disagreed, explaining that ‘it’s a myth there’s one English ethnicity’.

Advert 10

‘Here I am, having grown up in this country, have been born of this country, and actually the truth is it’s a myth there’s one English ethnicity, there’s not,’ he said.

‘So when you say you are English, I’m not saying that doesn’t mean something to you and matter hugely,’ he said, adding: ‘For me, the fact that I was born here and the fact that my sensibilities are English mean I want to claim that heritage as well.’

Countering his argument, Jean said: ‘If I was born in the Caribbean as a white person I certainly wouldn’t call myself Caribbean.’

Advert 10

Lammy is being praised for his calm, collected response as he asked the caller if she has ever been to the Caribbean herself.

When Jean said she hadn’t, Lammy explained: ‘You probably haven’t realised there are significant white Caribbean populations who have been there for hundreds of years and they are significantly more Caribbean than I am. How is it that here in England you can only claim that Englishness effectively if you are white?’

Among those tweeting their support of the politician, Labour leader Kier Starmer wrote: ‘Huge admiration for my friend David Lammy. Well said.’

Advert 10

The party’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said the way ‘Black Britons have to justify their Britishness or Englishness is absolutely disgusting’.

‘Solidarity with @DavidLammy who dealt with this impeccably. David is just as British or English as I am and he’s the best of Britain and the best of England,’ she said.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed applauded Lammy’s ‘robust rebuttal’.

Advert 10

‘Exceptional interview by @DavidLammy on Englishness and his polite, calm but absolutely robust rebuttal to a caller. #proudtobeEnglish (with my French, Scottish, Canadian & English genetic heritage),’ she wrote on Twitter.

Lammy himself also tweeted the clip, which has received more than 60,000 likes, writing: ‘Don’t ever tell me “I’m not English”.’

Actress Gemma Chan also voiced her support, writing: ‘Credit to @DavidLammy for showing this level of dignity and restraint. The general lack of knowledge about the history of empire and colonialism enables so much ignorance.’