MP Margaret Ferrier, Who Made 800-Mile Round Trip With Coronavirus, Has Been Arrested
Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier, who made an 800-mile round trip with coronavirus, has now been arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct.
Ferrier, formerly a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has admitted to having made two cross-border trips when she should have been self-isolating after receiving a positive coronavirus test.
Ferrier, 60, had the SNP whip removed after it emerged she had travelled from Glasgow to the House of Commons while awaiting the results of her test, returning home after learning she had the virus. Before embarking on her return journey, Ferrier participated in a debate in the house of House of Commons.
Ferrier received a fierce backlash for her actions, with many people calling for her resignation. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, has also made it clear that she believes Ferrier should step down, telling Sky News that her ‘lapse of judgement’ was ‘so significant and so unacceptable’.
However, explaining her actions to The Sun back in October, Ferrier stated that her actions had been ‘out of character’ and that she had ‘panicked’ upon seeing her results.
She continued:
A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You’re not thinking straight. At that moment, when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive, I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over.
While the last 10 days have been a highly stressful situation I’m still continuing to work hard for my constituents while I’m unwell. I’m continuing to work despite everything.
Now, as per The Herald, Ferrier has now been arrested and charged with culpable and reckless conduct over her journey. It’s understood that she will not be held in custody.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said:
We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.
This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.
Ferrier has so far refused to give up her position and is currently sitting at Westminster as an independent MP.
