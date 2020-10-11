MP Margaret Ferrier, Who Made 800-Mile Round Trip With Coronavirus, Says It Was A ‘Blip’

Politician Who Made 800-Mile Round Trip With Coronavirus Says It Was A 'Blip' PA

A Scottish politician has claimed coronavirus made her ‘act out of character’ after making an 800-mile round trip despite testing positive for the virus.

MP Margaret Ferrier has received backlash for her actions, with many calling for her to resign.

Ferrier, 60, took a COVID test while at her office in London. Upon receiving her positive results she decided to take the train journey home to Scotland. Prior to getting the train, Ferrier took part in a House of Commons debate.

Ferrier has since defended her decisions, telling The Sun it was ‘one blip,’ and that having the virus made her act differently to how she usually would. Ferrier does not have a residence in London like many of her colleagues, and said she was worried she’d have to self-isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

Ferrier, an MP for Scottish Nationalist Party, was suspended earlier this month after her actions came to light. She claims she ‘panicked’ upon receiving her results, saying, ‘You feel you’re getting a lot of criticism from people you thought were your colleagues or friends who would understand it was one blip.’

Ferrier continued:

A lot of people say Covid makes you do things out of character. You’re not thinking straight. At that moment, when I thought it would come back negative and it was positive, I was utterly shocked. You could have knocked me over. While the last ten days have been a highly stressful situation I’m still continuing to work hard for my constituents while I’m unwell. I’m continuing to work despite everything.

She added, ‘It may be a serious error of judgment. I’m not denying that. People may be saying, ‘You should have known better, you’re a public figure’. But at the end of the day it still hurts. You then think is all that hard work and dedication just wiped away?’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, head of the SNP, has since said she believes the MP should resign.

Speaking to Sky News, Sturgeon called for Ferrier to step down after her ‘lapse of judgement’ was ‘so significant and so unacceptable’ after ‘flagrantly’ disobeying the rules.

Earlier this year, Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings also went against lockdown guidance when he drove from London to Durham, and took his family on a trip to Barnard Castle to ‘test his eyesight’. He also did not resign, despite calls for it.